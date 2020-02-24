Kangana Ranaut's Transformation Into 'Jaya Amma' For 'Thalaivi' Stuns Twitter

Kangana Ranaut will play Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

On Jayalalithaa's 72nd birth anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi released a new look from the film and it has surprised many. The picture transforms Kangana Ranaut into a young "Jaya Amma", complete with a white saree and a red bindi as she smiles for the camera.

Kangana plays the former Tamil Nadu chief minister in her biopic Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, the film will follow Jayalalithaa's journey from an actress to a powerful politician. Kangana's look in the first poster of Thalaivi had received mixed reactions online, with some describing it as "fake" and others as a "disaster".

"The film is based on the story of the life of J Jayalalithaa, and touts to shed light on the lesser known aspects of her life," wrote Kangana Ranaut's team this morning while sharing the new look on Instagram.

Kangana's latest look from Thalaivi seems to have impressed many. On Twitter, some called the transformation "unbelievable" and "extraordinary". Take a look at the reactions it has garnered:

The new look of Kangana is astonishingly similar to Jaylalithaa. Can't wait for the trailer to drop. ???? #KanganaRanaut — Saloni Kukreja (@SaloniKukreja10) February 24, 2020

Stunning and unbelievable !! She looks like her second look of Jayalalitha as kangana wow soo promising #Thalaivi. pic.twitter.com/r9iC9H9Ayn — MAD BOY (@iam_madboy70) February 24, 2020

Am so excited for kangna's this movie

Are you excited. Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa is a really promising scene. #Thalaivi ???????? must appreciate pic.twitter.com/Zrt8GyzTB3 — Mr. Das (@Mr_Das_) February 24, 2020

Great looks Of Kangana as Amma ji and This is an extraordinary still from #Thalaivi she's looking beautiful and awesome pic.twitter.com/icIslLGVKe — राष्ट्रवादी (@10003Sp) February 24, 2020

The makers of Thalaivi also remembered Jayalalithaa in a separate post by sharing a throwback picture that inspired Kangana's look. "Remembering the super-lady J Jayalalithaa on her 72nd birth anniversary. Her life's story speaks volumes about the stout-heartedness and the leadership qualities she possessed. Kangana and everyone who loves her and follows her teachings, denotes her as Jaya Amma," they wrote.

In an interview to mid-day last year, Kangana had said that she had to take hormone pills and gain weight to prepare for her role as Jayalalithaa. "Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain," the Panga actress had revealed.

Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26 this year.