Judge Holds Law Student's Baby So He Could Be Part Of Mom's Swearing-In

Judge Richard Dinkins held a law student's baby during her swearing-in ceremony.

While being a mother is nothing less than a blessing for many, getting sworn into a profession with their little one as the witness could make it an "indescribable" feeling. One such video is making the rounds of social media. The viral video shows a woman is being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge holds her baby, and it is winning hearts online.

State Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dinkins is seen bouncing the child in one arm while he reads the oath of admission to Juliana Lamar.

Shared on Ms Lamar's Instagram handle a few days ago, the clip garnered over 70,000 views after her law school colleague, Sarah Martin, re-shared it on microblogging site Twitter.

Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO — Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 9, 2019

Opening up about how it happened, Ms Lamar told Fox 17 Nashville that Judge Dinkins saw her son, Beckham, in the crowd and expressed that he should also be a part of her mom's swearing-in.

Moreover, Judge Dinkins has been a mentor to the new attorney Ms Lamar, who clerked for him during law school at Belmont University College of Law.

Ms Lamar was a student when she was carrying Beckham, who was born last year on October 20.

She said that being a mom, together with law school, was "nerve-racking" and added, "I didn't know anything about babies. I was worried about law school and being a new mom."

Having her son be a part of the swearing-in event was "the pinnacle of everything because it was all worth it," she said.

Ms Lamar also documented the ceremony and penned her feelings on Instagram where she wrote, "This feeling is indescribable. To say you're going to do something then do it is such an amazing feat."

A lot of people on social media praised the judge's humane gesture and many hailed Ms Lamar a hero.

Lovely! Thank you for sharing. Congratulations to this young lady; she is clearly amazing. — dw retired teacher (@retired_in_tx) November 9, 2019

Got the bounce and everything. That's expert level grandpa right there. — SamPiper (@SamPiper74) November 9, 2019

"I hope that this story gives other young women and young mothers the inspiration to know that you can do it, even if you're faced with a crazy attendance policy or you're just worried that you can't do it," Ms Lamar said to CNN. "If I can do it, literally anyone can do it."

