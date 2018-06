'With Love, JK Rowling' Author Sends Gifts To Jammu And Kashmir School

Kulsum and her friends unbox the gifts they received from JK Rowling.

HELLO, WORLD. SO @jk_rowling SENT A HUGE GIFT BOX FOR KULSUM AND FRIENDS. HANDWRITTEN NOTE, INSCRIBED BOOK, AND THIS IS ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.

We are so thrilled and squeaky, I cannot even. Thank you so much, Ms Rowling. Thread below. #HajiPublicSchoolhttps://t.co/X39EtCd9kn - Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018

We were supposed to have our practice exam for Civics after school. No such luck. Everyone was way too excited. (Rajveer got the bhooth pencil it seems.) #HajiPublicSchoolpic.twitter.com/62lbnBbxWe - EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018

I'm so happy it got there! I was getting worried! Xxx - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 23, 2018

This makes my heart all warm and fuzzy inside pic.twitter.com/fmwUw3mIm2 - Bourne Stupidity (@BourneStupidity) June 23, 2018

I'm blubbering like an idiot! What an amazing memory these kids can cherish forever - CeciN'estPasUneTweet (@monadarling) June 24, 2018

so beautiful!! thank you for sharing this! i am so happy for them ! - Bisma (@nerdybisma) June 23, 2018

In April, we brought you the story of Kulsum, the schoolgirl from Jammu and Kashmir who wrote to Harry Potter author JK Rowling, saying she wanted to meet her someday. When the Class 7 student's sweet letter was tweeted by her English teacher at the Haji Public School, the author herself responded and said that she would love to send Kulsum something. Two days ago, Kulsum and her friends received a massive package from Ms Rowling, delivered to them at their school."These are for your classmates, friends or anyone you would like to give them to," wrote JK Rowling in a handwritten note that was sent along with the dozens of gifts. "HELLO, WORLD. SO @jk_rowling SENT A HUGE GIFT BOX FOR KULSUM AND FRIENDS. HANDWRITTEN NOTE, INSCRIBED BOOK, AND THIS IS ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE," wrote the Director of Haji Public School, Sabbah Haji, on Twitter, her excitement evident.Videos of the unboxing were shared by Priya Anthony, their English teacher, who writes that Kulsum received personalized notes from Ms Rowling.She adds that the excitement of receiving the gifts even led to the cancellation of a practice exam that was scheduled that day.The tweets have received thousands of 'likes' and as many responses from people around the globe. JK Rowling also responded to the tweets:Here's how Twitter responded to the heartwarming event:In 2016, JK Rowling had gifted a 7-year-old girl in Syria signed copies of her famous Harry Potter books.Click for more trending news