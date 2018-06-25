"With Love, JK Rowling" Author Sends Gifts To Jammu And Kashmir School

"These are for your classmates, friends or anyone you would like to give them to," wrote JK Rowling

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2018 16:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'With Love, JK Rowling' Author Sends Gifts To Jammu And Kashmir School

Kulsum and her friends unbox the gifts they received from JK Rowling.

In April, we brought you the story of Kulsum, the schoolgirl from Jammu and Kashmir who wrote to Harry Potter author JK Rowling, saying she wanted to meet her someday. When the Class 7 student's sweet letter was tweeted by her English teacher at the Haji Public School, the author herself responded and said that she would love to send Kulsum something. Two days ago, Kulsum and her friends received a massive package from Ms Rowling, delivered to them at their school.

"These are for your classmates, friends or anyone you would like to give them to," wrote JK Rowling in a handwritten note that was sent along with the dozens of gifts.

Comments
"HELLO, WORLD. SO @jk_rowling SENT A HUGE GIFT BOX FOR KULSUM AND FRIENDS. HANDWRITTEN NOTE, INSCRIBED BOOK, AND THIS IS ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE," wrote the Director of Haji Public School, Sabbah Haji, on Twitter, her excitement evident.
 
Videos of the unboxing were shared by Priya Anthony, their English teacher, who writes that Kulsum received personalized notes from Ms Rowling.
 
She adds that the excitement of receiving the gifts even led to the cancellation of a practice exam that was scheduled that day.
 
The tweets have received thousands of 'likes' and as many responses from people around the globe. JK Rowling also responded to the tweets:
   
Here's how Twitter responded to the heartwarming event:
 
In 2016, JK Rowling had gifted a 7-year-old girl in Syria signed copies of her famous Harry Potter books.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JK RowlingJammu and Kashmirhaji public school

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................