'With Love, JK Rowling' Author Sends Gifts To Jammu And Kashmir School

"These are for your classmates, friends or anyone you would like to give them to," wrote JK Rowling in a handwritten note that was sent along with the dozens of gifts.
HELLO, WORLD. SO @jk_rowling SENT A HUGE GIFT BOX FOR KULSUM AND FRIENDS. HANDWRITTEN NOTE, INSCRIBED BOOK, AND THIS IS ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.- Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018
We are so thrilled and squeaky, I cannot even. Thank you so much, Ms Rowling. Thread below. #HajiPublicSchoolhttps://t.co/X39EtCd9kn
Videos of the unboxing were shared by Priya Anthony, their English teacher, who writes that Kulsum received personalized notes from Ms Rowling.
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa what's in the box?#HajiPublicSchoolpic.twitter.com/5yFF5utOOe- EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018
She adds that the excitement of receiving the gifts even led to the cancellation of a practice exam that was scheduled that day.
We were supposed to have our practice exam for Civics after school. No such luck. Everyone was way too excited. (Rajveer got the bhooth pencil it seems.) #HajiPublicSchoolpic.twitter.com/62lbnBbxWe- EnthaMiss (@enthahotness) June 23, 2018
The tweets have received thousands of 'likes' and as many responses from people around the globe. JK Rowling also responded to the tweets:
I'm so happy it got there! I was getting worried! Xxx- J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 23, 2018
Here's how Twitter responded to the heartwarming event:
This makes my heart all warm and fuzzy inside pic.twitter.com/fmwUw3mIm2- Bourne Stupidity (@BourneStupidity) June 23, 2018
I'm blubbering like an idiot! What an amazing memory these kids can cherish forever- CeciN'estPasUneTweet (@monadarling) June 24, 2018
so beautiful!! thank you for sharing this! i am so happy for them !- Bisma (@nerdybisma) June 23, 2018
In 2016, JK Rowling had gifted a 7-year-old girl in Syria signed copies of her famous Harry Potter books.
