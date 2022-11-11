Jet Airways CEO Replies To Man Asking For Refund For 2019 Cancelled Flight

One internet user praised Mr Kapoor's reply to the "out of context troll".

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, on Friday morning responded to a Twitter user asking for a refund for a cancelled flight ticket from 2019. Mr Kapoor was talking about Elon Musk's decision to charge a fee for the coveted blue tick on Twitter when a user named Piyush Trivedi asked an out-of-context question in the comment section.

"I am one of those who finds this extremely pointless. Why not just have a $ sign or something for paid subscribers, and retain the blue tick for verified accounts? It is not rocket science," Mr Kapoor tweeted while sharing The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) post on Twitter Blue and Elon Musk's grey "official" label feature.

To this, Mr Trivedi, out of the blue, commented, "Gyan mat do, refund do! For my cancelled flight from 2019 (Don't preach, give refund)".

Gyan mat do, refund do!



For my cancelled flight from 2019. — Piyush Trivedi (@piyushnhimanshu) November 11, 2022

Then, Mr Kapoor replied by saying, "Thank you," but he also added, "I do not personally owe you money, nor was I part of Jet 1.0". Further, the Jet Airways CEO also told the user that if they followed the refund process defined by the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) after "Jet 1.0" suspended operations, they would've received the refund. "Did you follow it?" Mr Kapoor asked Mr Trivedi.

Thank you.



1. I do not personally owe you money, nor was I part of Jet 1.0.



2. There was a refund process to be followed as defined by the NCLT after Jet 1.0 ceased operations, did you follow it? — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) November 11, 2022

As of now, the Twitter user has not responded to the Jet Airways CEO. However, one internet user commented, "Nice reply! To our out-of-context troll".

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kapoor was appointed as the CEO of the airline on April 4 this year as Jet Airways restarted its operations after almost three years. Previously, he was associated with budget carriers SpiceJet and GoAir and full-service carrier Vistara in various capacities.

