Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern In New Advertisement, Fans Think She Appears 'Frail And Gaunt'

Jessica Simpson has undergone a 100-pound weight loss.

Jessica Simpson's fans are concerned about her extreme weight loss after she appeared in a new video ad for Pottery Barn Kids that was posted to Instagram. Fans and followers of the singer, actress, and entrepreneur noticed she didn't look or sound like herself in a new video advertisement.

"Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the "With You" singer, 42, said in the video posted to her Instagram Thursday, according to Page Six.

"I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the colour scheme. This really is, to me, Birdie's personality. "Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson," Simpson said with a smile.

The Instagram advertisement's goal was to draw attention to the products featured in the room, but the majority of comments were about Jessica's appearance.

"Why does she talk like that now?" It's just strange; it's in every video of her talking. Like she is trying really hard to get the words right" one commenter asked.

Another user commented, "Respectfully... she looks frail," with a sad face emoji.

"Please tell me I'm not the only one that hears her voice being totally slow... is she ok?!?!" one fan asked.

Another concerned fan wrote: "This makes my heart hurt. She looks so sick"

Appreciating her weight loss, one follower wrote, "Wow!" She lost so much weight. I hope she is okay. "She's a beautiful lady."

