Jerusalem Newlyweds' First Dance In Bunker Amid Missile Strikes Goes Viral

Dressed in their wedding attire, the couple embraced, moving together to music.

In a poignant display of love amidst turmoil, a video featuring two newlyweds sharing their first dance in an underground bunker has captivated audiences online. This moment unfolded in Jerusalem as tensions escalated between Israel and Hezbollah, coinciding with Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel on Tuesday.

The heartwarming footage, which quickly gained traction on the social media platform X, shows the couple swaying gently in a cramped, dimly lit shelter while their wedding guests record the scene. Dressed in their wedding attire, the couple embraced, moving together to music played from a guest's cellphone. The groom lovingly twirled his bride, who lifted her long, white lace gown.

The touching moment was captured in a bunker located near the Notre Dame Hotel, one of Jerusalem's largest hotels. Bible scholar and author Saul Sadka, who originally shared the video, remarked, "Iran couldn't stop the joy at this Jerusalem wedding even for a moment," accompanying his post with a heart emoji.

Iran couldn't stop the joy at this Jerusalem wedding even for a moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMWzbhrNRA — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) October 1, 2024

On the same night, the couple, along with hundreds of thousands of other Israelis, sought refuge as Iran unleashed 181 missiles across the nation, resulting in shrapnel and debris falling on cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. In this incident, only two Israelis sustained injuries from the attack, and the sole reported fatality was a Palestinian man in the West Bank, who was struck by a piece of an intercepted missile.

In response to the missile strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate, with reports indicating plans to target Iran's nuclear sites and oil infrastructure. President Biden commented on the situation, stating, "The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective," and emphasized, "Make no mistake: The United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel."