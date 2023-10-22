Jeff Bezos' Old Amazon Review Of Milk Goes Viral, Elon Musk Reacts

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos used to review products on the e-commerce website between the years 2000-2006. In these six years, the tech billionaire, reviewed six products. Now, an old review by Mr Bezos has resurfaced on the internet and it has caught the eye of SpaceX and Tesla Chief Elon Musk.

The Amazon founder reviewed a bottle of Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk in 2006. He wrote on the e-commerce website, "I love milk so much that I've been drinking it since the day I was born. I don't think it was Tuscan though."

A screengrab of this product review was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by user Trung Phan. "Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon...including this gem on a jug of Tuscan milk," he wrote in the caption. Mr Musk reacted to the same with a laughing face emoji.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

This hilarious review amassed a lot of reactions on social media. "Legend. Oatly would pay him a lot of money to switch over lol," said a user.

"You could buy milk on Amazon in 2006?" wrote a surprised user.

"I actually kind of respect that he just decided to abandon doing reviews but still left his milk one up. Keep looking forward, never look back," commented a person.

Another added, "Bezos gave a much more positive review of Tuscan milk than the average reviewer did!"

"Haha, love it! Even with all his success, it's great to see Jeff Bezos take the time for a bit of review fun. Gotta appreciate the little things," remarked a person.

As per Amazon, Mr Bezos' oldest review is for the 1997 Academy Award-winning movie 'Life is Beautiful' This review was published by the tech billionaire on March 17, 2000. He gave the Italian movie a five-star rating and said,, "This movie is absolutely all it's cracked up to be. Hysterically funny and simultaneously a tear jerker -- it's ultimately very uplifting. The cinematography is also fantastic -- amazing use of color. The DVD has dubbed english as an option, but I strongly recommend going with the subtitles instead so you can hear Benigni's amazing acting and passion. Too bad the DVD doesn't include any deleted scenes. With Benigni, I think it would be particularly fun to see out-takes. Absolutely a great movie!"

