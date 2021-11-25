For Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Her Favourite Place In The World Is...

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were photographed kayaking.

Lauren Sanchez's favourite place in the world is anywhere she is with partner Jeff Bezos. In an Instagram post this morning, Lauren Sanchez shared three previously-unseen photos that show her with the American billionaire. The photographs were all taken at different places. A third generation Mexican-American, Lauren Sanchez's accompanying caption was written in Spanish. "Mi lugar favorito del mundo, es a tu lado," she wrote, which translates to "My favorite place in the world is by your side."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019, shortly after his divorce with Mackenzie Scott was finalised.

The first photo shared by the 51-year-old Emmy-winning journalist shows her kayaking with boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The second appears to be a selfie, while the third photo shows the couple smiling broadly for the camera.

The Instagram post has collected nearly 5,000 'likes' since being shared a few hour ago, along with hundreds of comments from friends and fans.

Lauren Sanchez, a TV host-turned-helicopter pilot and camerawoman, reportedly met Jeff Bezos because they had houses near each other in Seattle.

After the Amazon founder's divorce with Mackenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years, was finalised in 2019, he has been photographed with Ms Sanchez on several occasions. She also accompanied him to his visit to the Taj Mahal in January 2020.

More recently, the couple grabbed headlines for a video which appears to show Ms Sanchez looking star-struck on meeting Leonardo DiCaprio. The video went massively viral on social media and earned a hilarious response from Mr Bezos himself.