Jeff Bezos Reacts To Viral Video Of His Girlfriend With Leonardo DiCaprio

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were filmed chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio at an event

Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened Leonardo DiCaprio after a video of the Amazon billionaire's girlfriend looking star-struck on meeting the Titanic actor went viral on social media. Footage that has been doing the rounds of Twitter appears to show Lauren Sanchez engaged in a conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio while Jeff Bezos stood silently by her side.

The six-second video was filmed during the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, reports USA Today. It has been viewed a staggering 16 million times on Twitter.

In the clip, Ms Sanchez was seen smiling broadly as she chatted with Leonardo DiCaprio. The six-second video, taken without context, appears to suggest that Mr Bezos was the third wheel on this occasion - and the fact wasn't lost on him. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder responded to the clip by jokingly threatening his rival.

"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something," he wrote while responding to the clip on Monday. Alongside his tweet, Mr Bezos shared a shirtless photo of himself standing over a sign that reads, "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop."

The billionaire's tweet has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh 'likes' and a thousands of amused comments.

Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7 — lind⚡️ey (@linds_sey1010) November 8, 2021

There is no way this is a real tweet https://t.co/1R84DmwWkz — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing ???? (@WrittenByHanna) November 8, 2021

???????? sometimes I forget billionaires see the same jokes we see.. or is he serious ???? ???? — Jamal Campbell (@HeisTooTall) November 8, 2021

Jeff Bezos has been romantically linked to American news anchor Lauren Sanchez since 2019. Their relationship made headlines shortly after the Amazon chief, in a surprise announcement, revealed that he was divorcing his wife, MacKenzie Scott, after 25 years together.