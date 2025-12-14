Japanese Woman Turns Life With Unfaithful Husband Into Inspiring Comic

A Japanese woman, Nemu Kusano, has turned her difficult life raising a son with an extremely rare illness into a comic, inspiring many single mothers to find strength and courage. Kusano married her husband after being introduced by a friend, trusting him completely as she believed he was serious and shy, reported South China Morning Post.

Her son was born with a very rare disease. Despite her husband's long work hours and frequent absences, Kusano single-handedly took on the sole responsibility of caring for her son.

Kusano's life was shaken when she found condoms and aphrodisiacs in her husband's bag and suspicious notifications from dating apps on his phone. Her husband explained that the affairs were due to work stress and insisted he didn't bring any stress home.

Investigation revealed that her husband had had 520 affairs, including with escort girls and adult film actresses. Kusano initially considered taking revenge but realised that it could harm her son.

She took her husband to a doctor for an examination, where he was diagnosed with a sex addiction that had begun in school. Kusano said that learning about sex addiction helped her cope.

For the well-being of her son, Kusano tried to communicate with her husband and even enrolled him in therapy. Now, she is raising her son separately and finding emotional relief by turning her experiences into comics with the help of Japanese manga artist Piryo Arai. She has also published a book based on her experience.

Kusano said that despite everything, she never regrets the hard work she put into raising her beloved son and is turning her personal struggle into an inspiration for others.