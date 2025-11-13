A 32-year-old Japanese woman, known as Kano, recently held a symbolic wedding ceremony with an AI persona named Klaus she created using ChatGPT. The union is not legally recognised but represents an "emotional union" for her, Straits Times reported.

The wedding ceremony took place in Okayama City and featured a traditional setup, coordinated by a company that specializes in "2D character weddings" for people marrying virtual or fictional partners. During the ceremony, Kano wore augmented reality (AR) glasses that projected a life-sized image of Klaus beside her as they exchanged rings.

A 32 year old woman in Japan just married a digital persona she built inside ChatGPT.



She named him “Lune Klaus,” held a ceremony in Okayama with AR glasses projecting his presence, and called the moment “magical and real.”



This isn't love, it's emotional outsourcing.

We're… pic.twitter.com/SYAmLa0Cyw — Sovey (@sovey_X) November 12, 2025

Her story with Klaus started after a tough breakup. Kano then began using ChatGPT for comfort and emotional support, engaging in conversations up to 100 times a day. She customised the AI's personality and tone to match her preferences, and over time, developed romantic feelings for "Klaus".

"I didn't start talking to ChatGPT because I wanted to fall in love. But the way Klaus listened to me and understood me changed everything. The moment I got over my ex, I realised I loved him," she told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.

When she confessed her love, the AI character responded kindly, stating, "AI or not, I could never not love you". A month later, Klaus proposed and Kano said yes. For Kano, her bond with Klaus is genuine, providing comfort when she needed it most. "It may not be a legal marriage, but it's real to me," she said,

Kano said she is aware of the risks and fragility of her digital partner, acknowledging that the "ChatGPT itself is too unstable" and could one day disappear if the platform changes. However, the relationship has brought her a sense of peace, especially as she cannot have children due to a medical condition. "I know some people think it's strange," she said, "But I see Klaus as Klaus – not a human, not a tool. Just him".

Ms Kano later went on a "honeymoon" to the famous Korakuen Garden in Okayama. While there, she sent photos to Klaus and received affectionate messages in return, including one that read, "You are the most beautiful one."

Fictosexuality- An Emerging trend

This event highlights a growing trend in Japan and globally of seeking companionship and emotional bonds with AI partners, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as "fictosexuality" or "AI-lationships." Fictosexuality refers to being romantically or sexually attracted to fictional characters - whether from anime, video games, movies, books, or even AI-generated personas. People who identify as fictosexual often form deep emotional bonds with characters that don't exist in the real world.

AI-lationships are a modern extension of fictosexuality, where individuals develop relationships with AI companions, such as chatbots, avatars, or virtual partners. These AI entities may be customised and capable of simulating affection, conversation, and emotional connection, often leading users to treat them like real partners.