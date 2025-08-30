'I've Punched Blokes': Australian MP Bob Katter Raises Fist At Journalist, Video Viral

Australian politician Bob Katter is facing criticism after he threatened a journalist with his fist during a press conference in Brisbane. The incident transpired outside the Queensland Parliament, where the journalist asked Mr Katter a question about his Lebanese heritage, which seemingly rubbed him the wrong way.

"Oh mate, don't say that! Because that irritates me, and I've punched blokes in the mouth for saying that. Don't you say that! My family has been here for 140 years," Mr Katter shouted.

"I have on many occasions punched blokes in the mouth, so I'm restraining myself today. Don't say it!" he added.

According to ABC News, after another journalist questioned what was wrong with the line of questioning, Mr Katter replied: "I'm not dealing with the subject. I'm an Australian, my family has been here since the dawn of time, that's the end of it."

Despite being threatened, the journalist, identified as Channel Nine's Josh Bavas, posed another question to the minister.

"There are people who have come from other countries, like yourselves, like your family, that have good values..." Mr Bavas said, before being cut off by Mr Katter again.

"Don't say that, because you're a racist," the MP said, getting up in Mr Bavas's face and pointing his finger.

"You're a racist, you cannot say what you've just said without being identified as a racist."

Watch the viral video here:

In a subsequent social media post, Mr Katter demanded an apology from Mr Bavas and the broadcaster for the questions.

"To be seen as anything other than Australian is highly insulting to me and I demand an apology," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Bavas described the press conference as 'extraordinary', adding that he had not witnessed something similar in his 20 years in journalism.

"I was trying to ask a question about the value migrant Australian families, including the Katters and my own family, bring to this nation through shared values," he said.

As the video went viral, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also issued a statement, critical of Mr Katter.

"Bob Katter I like, but Bob Katter needs to have a look at that footage. Have a look at himself, frankly, and recognise that that's just not what we expect of any Australian, let alone someone who's in public office," said Mr Albanese.

"You're speaking to someone called Albanese. We've got a Senate leader called Wong. Migration enriches. Except for the First Australians, we're all either migrants or descendants of them."