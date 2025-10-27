"It's In UK": British Creators Witty Take On Indian Artifacts Goes Viral

A video of two British digital creators visiting the National Museum of India is going viral on social media. It shows a light conversation between the two.

The video, posted on Instagram by Alex, shows him and another creator Amina wandering through the museum's halls in New Delhi.

The caption of the post read, "Why the museums in India are empty. National Museum of India, Delhi".

At one point, Alex asks Amina, "Do you know why there are hardly any artifacts here?"

Amina replies smilingly, "Maybe because they are all in London."

Alex casually replied to it, saying, "I remember."

Watch the video here:

People are liking this honest and simple conversation between the creators. This has not only sparked a discussion on history and heritage, but has also become a light-hearted moment on the internet.

Social media reaction

Some users are posting the laughter emojis in the comment section, while others call the moment "true".

One user commented, "So very true and same goes for the Greek artifacts and load more."

Another user noted, "London has more Indian things than India."

"All of London's artifacts are world artifacts," added a third user.

A fourth user calls it a "Pure true." Similarly, others too reacted in the same way calling it a "Fact."