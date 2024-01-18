Italy's Poo Patrol: DNA Tests Mandatory For All Dogs In This City

The provincial government is creating the database for the almost 45,000 dogs.

In a bid to curb the unwelcome aroma of dog waste plaguing Bolzano, Italy, authorities are resorting to a novel tactic: mandatory DNA tests for all canines, according to The Guardian. The new law, effective this month, requires owners of the estimated 45,000 dogs in the city to register their pets' genetic profiles in a police database.

This "poop patrol" hopes to identify the culprits behind abandoned dog droppings littering the city streets. DNA evidence collected from abandoned waste will be matched against the database, potentially leading to hefty fines for irresponsible owners, ranging from 292 to 1,048 Euros (approximately Rs 26,530 to Rs 94,919).

However, the initiative faces a hurdle. Despite a December 2023 deadline, only 5,000 dogs have undergone the mandatory swabs. Critics raise concerns about the cost to owners, the effectiveness of the scheme in tackling stray and tourist dogs, and potential privacy issues surrounding the DNA database.

The Guardian reported that the measure has been contentious, especially among the dog owners who diligently clean up their pet's poop and who are now obliged to pay 65 Euros for the test.

In addition, there have been questions over how the complex and costly initiative will be managed, especially if the culprits are strays or are owned by tourists.

"It is easier said than done," Madeleine Rohrer, from the local Greens party, told the Italian-language daily newspaper Il Giornale. "It will only be an additional expense for the municipality and for the police, who have many other things to do."

Arnold Schuler, a provincial councillor, said the database was still "in the implementation phase" and that additional vets had been found to help carry out the DNA tests. "In this way, we are making it easier for everyone to have their pet registered," he said.