Italian Guest Turns Chicago Wedding's "Joota Chupai" Ceremony Into A Live Auction

A wedding in Chicago turned into a fun blend of cultures when an Italian man added his own twist to the traditional "Joota chupai" ceremony. What guests expected to be a simple, playful moment quickly became a lively auction that stole the show.

During the ceremony, the groom's shoes were hidden, as per Indian wedding tradition. While this ritual usually involves joking and haggling, a guest named Richie stepped forward and turned the moment into a live auction.

He confidently placed the first bid, starting at $200 (Rs 17,883). With the energy and style of a professional auctioneer, he raised his voice and enthused the audience. Cheers filled the air, and within minutes, the bid reached $1,000 (Rs 89,474).

Watch Video Here:

The serene beauty of the Victorian Park neighbourhood near Chicago served as the backdrop for this lively scene. Guests gathered around Richie, smiling, cheering, and recording this fun moment on their mobile phones. Everyone was thoroughly enjoying this unique twist.

Social Media Reaction

This video was posted on Instagram by Chicago-based Indian wedding DJ Chirag Gandhi. They said that the shoe-hiding tradition and Richie's Italian style combined to create a very fun and memorable moment.

People on Instagram were delighted to see how easily Richie joined in the ritual and added his Italian humor to it.

One user commented, "People who makes weddings enjoyable."

Another user noted, "Uncle deserves first naan from the tandoor."

