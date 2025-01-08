"Isn't A Failure, It's Financial Wisdom": X User's Take On Living With Parents In 20s Sparks Debate

The concept of leaving one's family home to live independently has gained popularity in recent years in India. Living independently has become a status symbol, synonymous with success and maturity. Recently, Aryan Kocchar, co-founder of the fintech company FinFloww, sparked a lively debate on X. Mr Kocchar argued that living with one's parents can provide significant financial stability, challenging the conventional wisdom that independence is always the best choice.

"Might get me canceled but: Living with parents in your mid-20s isn't a ‘failure'—it's financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence' while you're broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely," the tweet read.

Living with parents in your mid 20s isn't a ‘failure'—it's financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence' while you're broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely. — Aryan Kochhar (@aryan_kochhar) January 5, 2025

Many users agreed with Mr Kocchar, praising him for highlighting the harsh financial realities faced by young adults. They said that the crippling combination of sky-high rents and escalating living costs makes living with parents a pragmatic and financially savvy decision. However, some disagreed and emphasised that moving out of one's family home is often about more than just independence – it can also be a crucial step in escaping toxic or abusive home environments or fostering personal growth and self-discovery.

One user wrote, "Totally disagree. You don't grow out of the environment you were first moulded in. Being broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner will help ignite the fire you need and the days you see to be self-made. If you live with your parents in your mid-20s, you are by default a carbon copy of the things you like and don't like about them. So naive of you to think money brings or is a measure of success when true success is self-made, mature, independent, evolving, taking risks, and seeing it through. Diamond is made in the highest pressure from carbon. If you don't have any pressure go and create a one for yourself. Worst case scenario you can always come home and stay with your parents anyway."

Another commented, "While financially it makes sense, you need to learn to live alone. so live independently for 2yrs maybe?" A third said, "This depends on where your parents live. If well-paying jobs are nearby, it makes sense. But if the commute is long and stressful, then it doesn't."

A fourth added, "In the end, it's a personal choice. Living with your parents or independently both have their merits, and it all comes down to what works for you."