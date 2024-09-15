'Learn Hindi In Our Land?': Bengaluru Woman's Swiggy Complaint Triggers Language Debate

A social media user wrote, "Do you expect all delivery guys to learn Kannada just for delivering food?"

A Bengaluru woman's recent critique of Swiggy's delivery services has sparked a fiery debate on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she voiced her dissatisfaction with the lack of Kannada-speaking delivery agents, fueling a wider conversation about language preferences in Karnataka.

In her post, which has attracted over 3 lakh views, the woman shared a screenshot of her Swiggy order and wrote: "Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @swiggy? Your delivery guy neither speaks nor understands Kannada, nor even English. Do you expect us to learn his state language Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and ensure your delivery persons know Kannada."

Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @Swiggy ?

Your delivery guy is neither speaking nor understanding #kannada ,not even #English. Do you expect us to learn his state language #Hindi in our land?

Stop imposing things on us and make sure your delivery persons know #Kannada. pic.twitter.com/smzQ6Mp7SV — Rekha 🌸 (@detached_98) September 12, 2024

The woman's remarks have intensified the ongoing insider-outsider debate, with many locals advocating for job opportunities to favour Kannadigas.

An individual highlighted the economic consequences, noting: "Due to ongoing language tensions in Karnataka, reports suggest that 53 companies from Surat, Lucknow, and Indore have been approached to relocate, including 14 multinationals. This could significantly impact Bengaluru's startup culture and global presence. Will the city's tech hub status remain secure?"

Another user commented, "As long as the delivery is done on time, who cares about the linguistic skills of the delivery boy!" a third one challenged the woman's viewpoint, stating, "Is Bengaluru in Karnataka or England? As far as I know, English wasn't originally a cultural language in Karnataka."



"In India, the language changes every 50km, but no one is as rigid about their language as people are about Tamil and Kannada. This shouldn't be the case. India is a country of diversity, with many languages, and all languages should be respected," a fourth said.