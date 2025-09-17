iPhone Users Furious As New iOS Update Kills Battery Life Faster Than Ever

Apple's newly released iOS 26 update has sparked criticism from iPhone users, who claim the software is rapidly draining their phone batteries, according to New York Post. The update, announced at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in June, officially rolled out earlier this week.

However, shortly after installing it, users began reporting severe battery issues across social media platforms. One user on X wrote, "Just fully charged my phone 58 minutes ago, and it's already down to 79%. iOS 26 is turning my phone into a brick."

This wave of complaints follows recent backlash over the design of the upcoming iPhone 17, which some Apple fans described as "ugly", as per the news portal.

Apple has not yet responded to the growing concerns about the battery performance post-update. In the past, similar issues have sometimes resolved themselves after background processes complete, but many users remain frustrated.

"Dude wtf. My phone's been burning up since the update to iOS 26 and voila my battery health just fell down to 80%," exclaimed another. "I haven't even changed any charging habits."

"iOS26 evidently has a battery issue," raged a third, the juice seemingly not being worth the squeeze. "I used my work phone less than I usually do in the mornings and I'm already down to 50%."

However, Apple assured viewers that this initial power struggle is a normal hiccup, noting in a support doc that after "completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance."