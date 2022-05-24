Internet Users Shocked After Seeing Bucket On Amazon For Rs. 25,999

A photo of a bucket being sold on Amazon has gone viral on the internet. The reason it has left most internet users shocked is because of the product's exorbitant price tag.

The item which is titled “Plastic Bicket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1” is being sold on the e-commerce website Amazon for a whopping Rs. 25,999. What makes this even stranger, is the fact that this is after a 28 per cent discount with the original price being 35,900.

The photo was posted on Twitter by by @vivekraju93 who wrote, “Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do."

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

While this does seem like a glitch, Amazon has tweeted a response from its Amazon Help account writing, “Our apologies for the inconvenience, we'd like to take a closer look at this. Could you please share the link to the item you are referring to? –Mustafa.”

Our apologies for the inconvenience, we'd like to take a closer look at this. Could you please share the link to the item you are referring to?

-Mustafa — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) May 23, 2022

Other users were more shocked with user @shubhi1011 sharing a picture and writing “The baffling part only 1 left in stock!”

The baffling part 🤯 only 1 left in stock! pic.twitter.com/FakLbdBEwk — Shubhi Srivastava (@shubhi1011) May 23, 2022

Another user @_aspiringcat gave an even better insight writing “Letting my imagination run wild, this a good way to send illegal stuff. What if it's a coded item where the product image and are of the bucket but you also get other things in the bucket”