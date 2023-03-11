Internet Sensations Kili Paul And Neema Dedicate Dance Video To Bihar Fans. Watch

The video has accumulated more than 142,000 likes and over 1.3 million views.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema are popular for making Instagram Reels where they are seen lip-syncing and sometimes dancing to Hindi movie songs. Now, they are back with another video, which they dedicated to their fans in Bihar. In the clip, the brother-sister duo grooved to the Bhojpuri song ‘Nathuniya'.

“Thank you my Bihar Fans. Keep showing love and enjoy the content more to come, I love my Indian Family Jai Hind I love u All and I will Make All Contents. Unity Is Power,” the caption of the video read.

Watch the video below:

In the short clip, Kili and Neema were seen energetically performing for their fans in India. They flaunted spectacular dance moves.

The duo shared the clip just two days back, and since then their post has accumulated more than 142,000 likes and over 1.3 million views. Internet users simply loved their performance. They flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some simply posted heart and fire emojis, others called their video "outstanding".

“Nice song best dance and best video,” wrote one user. “Rocking,” said another. A third simply wrote, “superb”.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time this brother and sister duo went viral for their exceptional dance performance. Not so long ago, the content creators shared a video of them singing a song from the Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone film 'Pathaan'. The two chose to sing the track 'Besharam Rang', performed originally by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro.

Last year, in October, Kili Paul also visited Mumbai and interacted with several film and television personalities. He met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and the two were spotted dancing and singing at an event in Mumbai.

