Watch: Benny Was Taken To A Photoshoot For Guide Dogs. Then This Happened

The video of sleepy Benny is now a hit on social media.

Posing for photoshoots can be extremely tiring. Just ask Benny, the adorable pup with whom the Internet has fallen in love. So, here's how the story goes -- Benny was posing for his guide dog initiation photoshoot but just couldn't stay awake.

In a video going viral on social media, the cute dog is nodding off and at one point even falling on his back amid the photoshoot. The video of sleepy Benny is now a hit on social media.

The clip, shared by the Twitter handle We Rate Dogs, has amassed over 10.4 million views since it was posted on Thursday, June 30. The note attached to the clip says, "This is Benny. He fell asleep during his guide dog initiation photoshoot. 12/10 we still think he has what it takes."

This is Benny. He fell asleep during his guide dog initiation photoshoot. 12/10 we still think he has what it takes pic.twitter.com/s5Juhz7SP2 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 29, 2022

Wondering how Benny's final photos turned out? Well, we are happy to report that Benny made for a dashing subject. Sharing an update, the page posted one of the images from the photoshoot and said, "His photos still turned out so well."

See the photo here:

his photos still turned out so well ???? pic.twitter.com/SYoTUHZ8Nb — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 29, 2022

In response to Benny's adorable video, dog parents around the world dropped pictures of their pets. Replying to the post, one user has shared a video of their dog sleeping and snoring and said, "Good boy, Benny. Some of us like to sleep and snore sitting up."

Good boy, Benny. Some of us like to sleep and snore sitting up. pic.twitter.com/tKQnltaCaE — Milton Richard Moopy (@MiltonMoopy) June 30, 2022

Another introduced Twitter to her furball, Bella along with a photo of her napping. "This is Bella. She loves to sleep. She is 14 years old now but she could have been a guide dog. Love my Lab," the tweet said.

This is Bella. She loves to sleep she is 14 years old now but she could have been a guide dog. ❤️❤️ Love my Lab pic.twitter.com/fj5IGMqVY5 — Nancy (@cautiousangel49) June 29, 2022

We also got to meet Dash, another adorable pooch – who also loves to nap – on the same thread. About Dash, his pet parent said, "My good boy Dash is an energizer bunny, but once he winds down, he is a great napper. Also, he's obsessed with birds."

My good boy Dash is an energizer bunny, but once he winds down he is a great napper. Also, he's obsessed with birds. pic.twitter.com/1bW1SRMIJu — Amber Collins, Ph.D. (@collins_at) June 30, 2022

Several could relate to Benny's state of mind. Resharing the video, a user said, “Me trying to make it to the weekend…”

Me trying to make it to the weekend... https://t.co/dPJIM9wRq1 — Gary Schroth (@Genomics_Guy) July 1, 2022

“Benny is a real American hero. Choose rest y'all,” said another.

Benny is a real American hero. Choose rest y'all. https://t.co/dPnGV1cQ0n — Amber Sims (@msberbiage) June 30, 2022

Tell us what you think of Benny's adorable on-screen nap in the comments.