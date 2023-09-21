Internet Gives 'Baghpat Fight' Twist To India-Canada Row. See Other Memes

The India-Canada relationship has been strained over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

The diplomatic row between India and Canada over killing of a Khalistani terrorist has been given a hilarious twist by social media users. From 'Baghpat fight' to scenes from the film 'Golmaal', users have posted several memes on the present situation. The row escalated after the Justin Trudeau government in Canada accused India of killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India rejected the charges as "absurd" and "motivated" and kicked out a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official.

The diplomatic tension between the two countries has been trending on social media for a past few days. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) have shared funny videos on the issue.

One of them is a clip of the fight between chaat sellers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. It has been shared with the caption "India and Canada diplomats in the next G20 summit."

India and Canada diplomats in the next G20 summit pic.twitter.com/q9wclQuSbY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2023

The video from Baghpat had gone viral in 2021, making its way into meme history pages. It showed one of the vendors, wearing kurta and with flowing mehendi hair, pinning down his enemy shopkeepers during the fight.

Here are some of the other memes gaining traction on social media:

India - Canada situation explained pic.twitter.com/oqCgxNrjxW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 21, 2023

#canadaindia#KhalistaniTerrorist



India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals.



This is what happening : de pic.twitter.com/VtXC7bBenQ — M A 𝕏 A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) September 21, 2023

India has issued an advisory for all its citizens living in Canada. It also warned those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution" in view of growing anti-India activities and "politically-condoned" hate crimes in the North American country.

Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller sought to reassure Indian nationals on Wednesday that it is safe to travel to the country. However, a Khalistani terrorist has announced plans for rallies in Canadian cities.

Meanwhile, gangster Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed in Canada by unknown gunmen. Sukhdool Singh was on a wanted list in India and was shortlisted as number 33 on anti-terror agency NIA's most wanted list.

India has also suspended issue of visas to citizens of Canada "till further notice". The private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadian nationals said this happened "due to operational reasons".