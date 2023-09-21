Khalistani Terrorist Killed In Inter-Gang Violence In Canada

Reports reaching New Delhi indicate that he was killed in Winnipeg in Canada.

Gangster Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed in Canada by unknown gunmen. Sukhdool Singh was on a wanted list in India and was shortlisted as number 33 on anti-terror agency NIA's most wanted list.

Government sources claim that Sukhdool Singh, of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Punjab's Moga district, was killed in an inter-gang rivalry Wednesday night.

Reports reaching New Delhi indicate that he was killed in Canada's Winnipeg.

This killing has stark similarities to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey in British Columbia on June 19, when rivals pumped some 15 bullets into Nijjar. Interestingly, Sukha's name was on the list of wanted criminals shared by the NIA yesterday, which included criminals engaged in terror-gangster acts against India.

"Sukha fled from India in 2017 with the help of forged documents. He hailed from the Moga district of Punjab and was linked to the Davinder Bambiha gang," a senior NIA official stated, adding that as per Indian records, there are seven cases registered against him.

"Persons shown in the photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you have any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in the name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373," the NIA had posted on X.

According to the NIA, Sukha was considered very close to Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla, a rival of gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

In its list of 43 gangsters and Khalistani terrorists, the NIA had highlighted Sukha and urged the Canadian government to provide details of his illegal properties there. NIA records also state that as many as 30 gangsters from the Punjab region are taking shelter outside India.

Most of them left India on either Indian passports, through forged travel documents, or through Nepal. Leading the pack of countries giving shelter to these murderers is Canada.

Meanwhile, hostilities between India and Canada worsened after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On June 18, Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was killed outside a Gurdwara in a parking lot in Canada.

However, without providing any proof, Mr Trudeau claimed that Canada was pursuing "credible information" about Indian agents being involved in Nijjar's killing.

After this bizarre statement, Canada expelled one Indian diplomat. In response, the Indian government rejected all of Canada's allegations, stating that any insinuation of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing was "absurd and motivated."