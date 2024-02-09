Inside Khalistani Terrorist's Canada Home That Saw Many Anti-India Meetings

Sukha Duneke was shot dead last year in inter-gang violence

Indian Intelligence agencies have accessed the visuals of the Canada home of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh who was shot dead last year in inter-gang violence.

Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, was shot dead at the same house on September 23 last year by the members of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Duneke was a "Category A" gangster from Punjab's Moga who fled to Canada on a fake passport in 2017.

He was a close associate of gangster and Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla who has links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Official sources said Arshdeep Dalla used to often visit Sukha Dunekehouse in Canada's Winnipeg. "They would plan the gang's terror operations here," they said.

Arshdeep's Dalla plan to target leaders of Hindu outfits and BJP's ideological arm Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had emerged during a crackdown by Delhi Police against two terror suspects last year.

It is also learnt that Dalla was close to Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, 45, was an Indian terrorist and chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and was assassinated outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. He was one of India's most wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh.

Nijjar's killing had triggered a huge diplomatic row between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons earlier this week that his government had "credible allegations" that linked Indian government agents to the Khalistani terrorist's murder.