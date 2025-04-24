Khalistani Terrorist, On The Run Since 1995, Arrested From Punjab

A member of a Khalistani group, who was on the run for the past three decades, was arrested from a village in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday, officials said here.

Mangat Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was arrested by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Sahibabad police station officials.

He has been facing charges of attempt to murder and under sections of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. An FIR in the case was registered against him in 1993.

Singh was arrested that year and got bail in 1995. He had been on the run since then, a police officer said. He was also wanted in a separate case of robbery and extortion.

Mangat Singh's brother Sangat Singh was the chief of the banned organization Khalistan Commando Force. He was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police in 1990.

