"Presented No Evidence Whatsoever": India On Canada's Allegations

The Centre has informed the Parliament that Canada has presented "no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations" claiming that Indian citizens were involved in crimes committed in the country.

Congress MP Manish Tewari today asked the government in the Lok Sabha, whether it has note of the development in the US and Canada over alleged criminal activity involving Indians, to which Minister of State in External Affairs Ministry, Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "Government is aware of the allegations about the involvement of Indian nationals in purported acts or intent in the U.S. and Canada. As part of ongoing security cooperation with the United States, certain inputs shared by the US side pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others that impinge on India's national security interests as well are being examined by a High-Level Enquiry Committee that has been constituted for this purpose.

"In so far as Canada is concerned, it has presented no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations it has chosen to level," the minister informed the Parliament.

Mr Tiwari further asked the Centre, about the impact of these allegations on our bilateral relations with the US and Canada; whether the government engaged with the countries diplomatically and the measures taken by the Centre to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens in the countries in case of "of any potential fallout of these matters".

Mr Singh in his response said, "In addition, its public narrative on this issue appears to be in service of an anti-India separatist agenda. Persisting with such a narrative can only be harmful for any stable bilateral relationship. Government have therefore repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take action against anti-India elements operating from their soil."

"The welfare, safety and security of Indian nationals who are living, working and studying in the US and Canada remains of utmost importance to the Government of India. Issues faced by Indian nationals in the US and Canada are brought to the attention of relevant authorities, whenever they arise, for swift redressal," he added.

India's relations with Canada deteriorated after Justin Trudeau made allegations that Indian agents could be involved in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, leading to strong resistance from New Delhi and the expelling of diplomats from both sides.

Meanwhile, the US alleged that Vikash Yadav, also known as Vikas Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer once associated with the Research and Analysis Wing, or R&AW - was the shadowy central figure in a failed plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist and founder of the banned Sikhs For Justice.

The purported plot involved another Indian, Nikhil Gupta, who was extradited from Czechia to the US in June.

