Internet Can't Stop Staring At This Annoying GIF. You'll Be Hooked Too

Please Bring Your Chairs And Tables To The Upright Position
Well, how long have you been staring at this GIF? In case you're wondering, the actual clip is hardly two or three seconds long but plays on in an infinite loop... you know... to get you all rattled up.
Reddit user stpk4 posted this frustrating GIF three days ago. It has since collected almost 27,000 upvotes and more than 800 comments.
Redditors have been thoroughly affected by this GIF. This one really strikes a chord: "To anyone who may read this,
I have been trapped watching a looping gif for the past 42 minutes with seemingly no hope of escape. Through much effort, I was able to divert my attention long enough to open another tab and type this message. I implore you, send help. However, if I do not make it, tell my wife and children that I love them.
Warm regards,
u/CrimsonPig"
Here's what others are saying.
"I'm so frustrated," says one Redditor. "I was talking to my wife while this was going. Every time I looked back to my phone I thought: well, I missed it. It took me way too long to see what you did to me," says another.
