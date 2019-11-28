Internet Baffled By Optical Illusion Of Girl With Unnaturally Long Legs

A picture of a girl's long and thin legs have left many confused.

We've all seen pictures that seem totally weird until you figure out what is actually happening. Case in point - this picture that appears to show "shiny and oily" legs until the moment you see it is just white paint creating an optical illusion. These days, another confusing picture is doing the rounds of the Internet, and it has left many puzzled.

The photo shows a young girl standing on a field of dry grass. At first glance, it appears that her legs are unnaturally long and skinny. See for yourself:

The photograph has gone viral since being shared on Facebook two days ago. It has collected over 2,000 'shares' and hundreds of comments from baffled Facebook users trying to figure out why the girl's legs look so thin.

"How our eyes do deceive us," wrote one commenter. "OMG it took a few mins to get it," said another, while a third wrote: "I felt so sad, then I laughed."

A few also expressed concern about the girl, dropping comments like "I thought Lord this poor child is way too thin."

Were you able to figure out the optical illusion in this picture? Look closely and you will realise that the girl is holding a bag of popcorn that's very similar in colour to the grass she is standing on, making it look like she has really thin legs.

How long did it take you to see the bag of popcorn? Let us know using the comments section.