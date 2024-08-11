International Youth Day: Date, History And Theme

International Youth Day: The day is celebrated on August 12.

International Youth Day is observed on August 12 every year. It is celebrated to mark the contributions of the youth in the development of society alongside understanding the challenges faced by them. The day is celebrated through various awareness campaigns, community concerts, and events to bring to notice the socio-economic and socio-political issues that the youth in every nation face.

History

The United Nations declared in 1999 that August 12 would be the annual International Youth Day. It was based on a suggestion to the UN General Assembly made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon on December 17, 1999. It was first celebrated on August 12, 2000, and since then, the day has been used to educate the general public.

In 1965, the United Nations General Assembly started working actively to educate and inspire youngsters. They approved the declaration promoting the values of peace, respect for others, and intercultural understanding.

Theme

Each year, International Youth Day focuses on a specific theme that highlights different aspects of empowering and nurturing youth. In 2023, the selected theme is 'From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development'. According to the UN, the theme discussed the connection between "digitalization and accelerating the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing the crucial contributions of young people in this transformative process."

The organisation said on its website, "While challenges such as digital divide persist, young people are often considered 'digital natives', being at the forefront of adopting and innovating with new technologies. They form the largest demographic of users and developers shaping digital trends globally. As the 2030 deadline for the SDGs approaches, youth remain an essential demographic group in leveraging the transformative power of technologies to address global challenges."

This year, the day aims to celebrate the contributions of youth in the digital world, which can further help and inspire collaboration to achieve the long-term goal of sustainable development.

Celebration

Young people can celebrate the day by organising conferences, seminars, concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings to motivate, educate and honour the day.