International Youth Day 2021: Date, Significance, History And This Year's Theme

Youth Day 2021: In 1999, the UN decided to commemorate it every year on August 12 (File)

Every year, International Youth Day is observed on August 12. On this day, governments and citizens across the world come together to recognise and bring attention to the problems faced by the youth. In 1999, the United Nations decided to commemorate International Youth Day every year on August 12. It was based on a recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon to the UN General Assembly. The day is celebrated through various awareness campaigns, community concerts, and events to bring to notice the socio-economic and socio-political issues that the youth in every nation face.

Theme For International Youth Day 2021

Each year, the United Nations decides a theme that is relevant to all global communities and citizens. This year's theme is "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health". According to the United Nations, this year's theme highlights the crucial need for "inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems." Along with this, other challenges -- climate change, healthcare, social inclusion, and conservation of biodiversity -- will also be addressed.

UN Secretary-General's message for International Youth Day 2021

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that youngsters were on the "frontlines of the struggle to build a better future for all". In a video message, he said that the highlight of this year's International Youth Day will be on "solutions developed by young innovators to address challenges to our food systems". Mr Guterres, however, added that "young people cannot do it on their own. They need allies to make sure they are engaged, included and understood." Before ending his message, he urged everyone "to guarantee young people a seat at the table as we build a world based on inclusive, fair, and sustainable development for all".

Watch the video here:

On its website, the United Nations also stated, "Through youth education, engagement, innovation, and entrepreneurial solutions, this year's International Youth Day aims to provide a platform for young people to continue the momentum from the ECOSOC Youth Forum in the lead up to the high-level Food Systems Summit."

The theme for last year's International Youth Day was 'Youth Engagement for Global Action'. The main areas highlighted in last year's theme were engagement at the community level, engagement at the national level (formulation of laws and policies along with their implementation), and engagement at the global level.