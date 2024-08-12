International Youth Day 2024: Theme, History, & Significance

International Youth Day 2024: It has helped to bring youth issues to the forefront of the global agenda

International Youth Day is an annual observance dedicated to celebrating young people and recognising their contributions to society. It also raises awareness about the challenges and issues facing youth globally. The day is observed on August 12th every year. International Youth Day has had a significant impact on promoting the rights and well-being of young people around the world. It has helped to bring youth issues to the forefront of the global agenda and has encouraged the development of policies and programs that address these issues. Moreover, it has empowered young people to take an active role in shaping their futures and the future of their communities.

Theme

The theme for this year's International Youth Day is "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development." Digitalisation is reshaping our world, providing unparalleled opportunities to fast-track sustainable development. Technologies like mobile devices, digital services, and artificial intelligence play a crucial role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The data generated from digital interactions fuels evidence-based decision-making.

History

The idea for International Youth Day was first proposed by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, held in Lisbon, Portugal, in 1998. The United Nations General Assembly endorsed this recommendation, and on December 17, 1999, through Resolution 54/120, it declared August 12th as International Youth Day.

The first International Youth Day was observed on August 12, 2000. Since then, it has been celebrated annually with various events and activities aimed at addressing youth-related issues and promoting youth engagement in various aspects of society.

Significance

1. Promoting awareness

International Youth Day serves as an important platform to raise awareness about the challenges and problems faced by young people worldwide, including unemployment, lack of education, poverty, and social exclusion.

2. Highlighting youth contributions

The day acknowledges the positive contributions that young people make to society, such as their involvement in community service, innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. It aims to empower youth by recognising their potential to drive social change and development.

3. Encouraging youth participation

The observance encourages youth participation in decision-making processes at local, national, and international levels. It underscores the importance of giving young people a voice in policies and programs that affect their lives and futures.

4. Theme-based celebrations

Each year, International Youth Day has a specific theme that focuses on different aspects of youth development. These themes are intended to bring attention to various issues and inspire action to address them. Themes have included topics such as youth civic engagement, mental health, employment, and the role of youth in peace-building.

5. Global observance and events

On International Youth Day, various events, activities, and campaigns are organised globally by governments, youth organisations, and other stakeholders. These events include conferences, workshops, cultural performances, and discussions aimed at fostering dialogue and creating opportunities for young people to share their ideas and experiences.

In summary, International Youth Day emphasises the importance of youth participation and engagement in all aspects of society, recognising that young people are key agents of change and development.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.