International Youth Day 2023: Know About Its Importance, Significance And History

The theme for IYD 2023 is "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World."

Every year on August 12th, International Youth Day is observed to increase understanding of the obstacles and concerns encountered by young individuals worldwide, and to advocate for their untapped capabilities.

The significance of International Youth Day 2023 lies in its recognition of the crucial role that youth play as the foundation of the world. Their vigour, adaptability, and unwavering commitment possess the capacity to instigate constructive transformations, whether on a global scale or within local communities.

History

International Youth Day was first celebrated on August 12, 2000, and since then, the day has been used to educate the general public. The day was established when the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth recommended it to the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1999. In 1965, the United Nations General Assembly started working actively to educate and inspire youngsters. They approved the declaration promoting the values of peace, respect for others, and intercultural understanding.

Theme:

Each year, International Youth Day focuses on a specific theme that highlights different aspects of empowering and nurturing youth. In 2023, the selected theme is 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.'

According to the United Nations website, "Green skills are the knowledge, abilities, values, and attitudes needed to live in, develop, and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society."

"These include technical knowledge and skills that enable the effective use of green technologies and processes in occupational settings, as well as transversal skills that draw on a range of knowledge, values, and attitudes to facilitate environmentally sustainable decisions in work and in life," mentioned the website.

International Youth Day 2023 will emphasise how the youth of today can integrate and apply green skills to foster environmentally responsible choices both in their professional endeavours and daily lives.