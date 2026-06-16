Why Is International Yoga Day Celebrated On June 21: History Explained

International Yoga Day 2026: International Yoga Day 2026 will be observed on Sunday, June 21, marking the 12th edition of the global event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead this year's celebrations from Kolkata's Red Road as millions of people across India and around the world participate in yoga sessions and awareness programmes. Over the years, International Yoga Day has evolved from an Indian proposal at the United Nations into a worldwide movement promoting health, mindfulness, and well-being.

The word "yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit roots "Yuj" and "Yujir," which mean "to unite" or "to join together." The practice symbolises the union of mind, body, and spirit while also fostering harmony between humans and nature. Today, yoga is practiced across the globe for its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2026 is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

How Did International Yoga Day Begin?

The idea of dedicating a day to yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014. Describing yoga as "an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition," PM Modi highlighted its ability to create harmony between mind and body, thought and action, and human beings and nature.

The proposal received overwhelming international support. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 69/131, officially proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The resolution was co-sponsored by a record 177 member states, one of the highest levels of support ever received for a UN resolution. It was passed within just 90 days of being introduced.

The First International Yoga Day

The inaugural International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015, at Rajpath in New Delhi. The event drew 35,985 participants and representatives from 84 countries, setting two Guinness World Records:

- Largest yoga class in the world

- Most nationalities participating in a single yoga session

The historic event marked the beginning of what would become an annual global celebration.

Why Is Yoga Day Celebrated on June 21?

June 21 was chosen because it coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The summer solstice holds special significance in many cultures and spiritual traditions. It is often associated with light, energy, renewal, and balance- the values that closely align with the philosophy of yoga.

In Indian traditions, the period following the summer solstice marks the beginning of Dakshinayana, a phase considered favourable for spiritual practices and self-reflection.

According to yogic tradition, it was during this period that Lord Shiva, regarded as the Adiyogi or first yogi, began sharing the knowledge of yoga with his disciples. This connection adds further spiritual significance to the date.

Why Is International Yoga Day Celebrated?

The primary aim of International Yoga Day is to raise awareness about the many benefits of yoga and encourage people to incorporate it into their daily lives. Yoga is an ancient Indian practice believed to be over 5,000 years old. It combines physical postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and mindfulness to promote overall well-being.

Regular yoga practice can help: