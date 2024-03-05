International Women's Day 2024: Here's Why We Observe Women's Day

International Women's Day 2024: The day is a crucial platform to celebrate women's achievements

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It is a global day to acknowledge and honour women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions throughout history and in various fields. It recognises the progress achieved in women's rights and empowers them to continue striving for equality.

Why Do We Celebrate International Women's Day

This day aims to bring attention to the ongoing fight for gender parity. It highlights the challenges and discrimination women still face in areas like equal pay, access to education, and leadership opportunities.

Not only that, the day promotes a sense of unity and solidarity among women globally. It brings them together to share experiences, support each other, and celebrate their collective strength in pursuing equal rights and opportunities.

Most importantly, the day is a crucial platform to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about existing inequalities, and advocate for a future where women have equal rights and opportunities.

Theme of International Women's Day 2024

The theme of International Women's Day 2024 will focus on 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' targeting economic disempowerment. However, the campaign theme for the same year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'

The campaign theme Inspire Inclusion emphasizes the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society.

March 8 was designated as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1975. However, it was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the United States and several European countries.

The idea of International Women's Day stems from the 1908 labour movement, during which numerous women garment workers marched in the streets of New York, demanding better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights. The movement was spearheaded by the Socialist Party of America.