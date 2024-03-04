International Women's Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And Theme

March 8 was designated as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1975

International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8, commemorates women's achievements, struggles, and their right to gender equality, while also highlighting their contributions to culture, politics, and society across various sectors."

Theme of International Women's Day 2024

The theme of International Women's Day 2024 will focus on 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' targeting economic disempowerment. However, the campaign theme for the same year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'

the campaign theme Inspire Inclusion emphasizes the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society.

This year's campaign theme underscores the crucial role of inclusion in achieving gender equality. It calls for action to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create environments where all women are valued and respected. Inspire Inclusion encourages everyone to recognize the unique perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life, including those from marginalized communities.

History of International Women's Day

March 8 was designated as International Women's Day by the United Nations in 1975. However, it was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the United States and several European countries.

The idea of International Women's Day stems from the 1908 labour movement, during which numerous women garment workers marched in the streets of New York, demanding better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights. The movement was spearheaded by the Socialist Party of America.

Significance of International Women's Day

International Women's Day is observed to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic achievements made by women. It serves as an opportunity to inspire efforts to end gender biases and discrimination and achieve gender equality.



