For Women's Day, 17 New Barbies To Honour Modern-Day 'Sheroes'

For International Women's Day, Mattel is honouring 17 role models with their own Barbies

With 86% of US moms worried about the type of role models their daughters are exposed to, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models in an effort to inspire more girls.



Join us by sharing your role models using #MoreRoleModels. #IWD2018pic.twitter.com/FnEuBsDh23 — Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2018

Can't express how totally mind blowing and delightful it is to have your childhood favorite resemble you!! Thank you @Barbie, for this incredible honor, and for celebrating all kinds of women, everywhere. What a great way to inspire the girls of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X5FteJQltn — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 6, 2018

Ahh! Im so happy to be honored as a @Barbie Shero alongside these incredible women! #InternationalWomensDay#Barbiepic.twitter.com/U0J7ajM0Sd — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 6, 2018

In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models past and present in an effort to inspire more girls.



Join the conversation by sharing your role models using #MoreRoleModels. pic.twitter.com/5oJnZywk7s— Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2018