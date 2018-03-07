For Women's Day, 17 New Barbies To Honour Modern-Day 'Sheroes'

The International Women's Day barbies include iconic artist Frida Kahlo, US snowboarder Chloe Kim, filmmaker Patty Jenkins among other established names.

Updated: March 07, 2018
For Women's Day, 17 New Barbies To Honour Modern-Day 'Sheroes'

For International Women's Day, Mattel is honouring 17 role models with their own Barbies

On the occasion of International Women's Day, American group Mattel is honouring 17 female global role models with their own one-of-a-kind commemorative Barbies. These incredible and accomplished women include artists, aviators, athletes and filmmakers among others. The launch of the Barbie dolls, the company says, is to show girls that they can grow up to be anything. "Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything," Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie said in a press statement.
 
The line up, part of Mattel's 'Shero' programme, includes dolls of 14 modern-day role models and three historical role models from diverse professional and ethnic backgrounds.

"These women come from diverse backgrounds and fields and are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls." the company said.

The special International Women's Day line-up includes director of Wonder Woman Patty Jenkins, youngest snowboarding gold medallist Chloe Kim, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin and Italian soccer player Sara Gama.

Many of those featured in the new line-up of inspirational dolls took to Twitter to express their joy.
 
The three historical dolls include Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, American aviator Amelia Earhart and mathematician Katherine Johnson. The figurines will come with information about the personality and their contribution to the society.

The company also called on people to share some of the women they look up to using the hashtag "more role models".
 
The tall, skinny and blue-eyed blonde Barbie has had quite a makeover in recent years. Mattel, as part of their "Shero" programme that began in 2015, has previously released Barbies inspired by achievers like US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad - the first US Olympian to compete while wearing a hijab - as well as model and body activist Ashley Graham.
 
"Sheroes are given the Barbie brand's highest honor, a one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, in celebration of their roles in expanding the possibilities for girls everywhere," the company said.

Who's your shero? Let us know in the comments below.

