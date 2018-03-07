For Women's Day, 17 New Barbies To Honour Modern-Day 'Sheroes'

With 86% of US moms worried about the type of role models their daughters are exposed to, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models in an effort to inspire more girls.— Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2018
The line up, part of Mattel's 'Shero' programme, includes dolls of 14 modern-day role models and three historical role models from diverse professional and ethnic backgrounds.
"These women come from diverse backgrounds and fields and are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls." the company said.
The special International Women's Day line-up includes director of Wonder Woman Patty Jenkins, youngest snowboarding gold medallist Chloe Kim, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin and Italian soccer player Sara Gama.
Many of those featured in the new line-up of inspirational dolls took to Twitter to express their joy.
Can't express how totally mind blowing and delightful it is to have your childhood favorite resemble you!! Thank you @Barbie, for this incredible honor, and for celebrating all kinds of women, everywhere. What a great way to inspire the girls of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X5FteJQltn— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 6, 2018
Ahh! Im so happy to be honored as a @Barbie Shero alongside these incredible women! #InternationalWomensDay#Barbiepic.twitter.com/U0J7ajM0Sd— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 6, 2018
Proud to partner with @Barbie this #InternationalWomensDay to show girls - YOU CAN BE ANYTHING!#Adpic.twitter.com/nMdT7jMK8L— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) March 6, 2018
The three historical dolls include Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, American aviator Amelia Earhart and mathematician Katherine Johnson. The figurines will come with information about the personality and their contribution to the society.
The company also called on people to share some of the women they look up to using the hashtag "more role models".
In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models past and present in an effort to inspire more girls.#MoreRoleModels. pic.twitter.com/5oJnZywk7s— Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2018
The tall, skinny and blue-eyed blonde Barbie has had quite a makeover in recent years. Mattel, as part of their "Shero" programme that began in 2015, has previously released Barbies inspired by achievers like US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad - the first US Olympian to compete while wearing a hijab - as well as model and body activist Ashley Graham.
"Sheroes are given the Barbie brand's highest honor, a one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness, in celebration of their roles in expanding the possibilities for girls everywhere," the company said.
