15 Powerful Quotes By Women To Celebrate International Women's Day

International Women's Day, celebrated each year on March 8, is a day honouring the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world. The day is also an opportunity to promote gender parity. According to its official website, International Women's Day has been marked for well over a century, with the first March 8 International Women's Day gathering supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Today, International Women's Day belongs to all women - and their allies - everywhere and is acknowledged around the world. This year's International Women's Day global theme is #PressForProgress. To help you honour the wonderful women in your life, we've compiled a list of inspiring and empowering quotes by women - for women. Happy Women's Day!"Here's to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."- Unknown"Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else."- Judy Garland, American singer and actor"If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun."- Katharine Hepburn, American actor"Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman."- Mary Kom, Olympic boxer"I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat."- Rebecca West, British author and feminist"I raise up my voice - not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot succeed when half of us are held back."- Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and youngest Nobel Prize laureate"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."- Mother Teresa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate"There is a special place in hell for women who don't help other women."- Madeleine Albright, first woman to be US Secretary of State"Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights. Let us not forget that among those rights are the right to speak freely - and the right to be heard."- Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate"If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman."- Margaret Thatcher, first female prime minister of Britain"If you want to achieve something in life, you have to take risks."- Dipa Karmakar, Olympic gymnast"A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman."- Melinda Gates, co-founder, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation"Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry"- Gloria Steinem, American journalist and feminist "Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim."- Nora Ephron, American writer and filmmaker"I am a WomanPhenomenally.Phenomenal Woman,that's me."- Maya Angelou, American poet and civil rights activistHow are you celebrating International Women's Day this year? Let us know in the comments section below!Click for more trending news