International Nurses Day: Celebrities, Politicians Express Gratitude To Nurses

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12.

International Nurses Day is celebrated every year to honour nurses and healthcare workers. They are at the forefront of the battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic. They have gone beyond the call of duty to serve patients and many in the process have also contracted the deadly virus. It's May 12, International Nurses Day, and the world is thanking the nurses, who have been working round the clock, putting their lives at risk and taking care of millions of patients suffering from COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that nurses account for more than half of all the world's health workers and yet there is an urgent shortage worldwide with 5.9 million (2020) more nurses needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

On this occasion, #ThankyouNurses was one of the trends on Twitter with several celebrities, politicians as well as people from all walks of life expressing gratitude to nurses for their services as the world fights one of the deadliest pandemics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that it was a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff at the forefront of the COVID-19 battle.

"International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary," he tweeted.

International Nurses Day is a day to express gratitude to the hardworking nursing staff, who is at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. Their sense of duty, compassion and commitment towards a healthy India is exemplary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor "saluted" the nurses for their contribution to saving the lives of millions in the middle of a global pandemic.

"My wishes to those who are nursing away pain and suffering from this world. We salute your contribution and admire your altruistic spirit. Thank you, Nurses," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

My wishes to those who are nursing away pain and suffering from this world. We salute your contribution and admire your altruistic spirit.



Thank you, Nurses. #InternationalNursesDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2021

Mr Tharoor, on the other hand, also said that nurses deserved "support, understanding, recognition, resources, insurance - and time off to rest!"

Saluting the heroic nurses who are the frontline warriors in the fight against #Covid, on their special day. They deserve support, understanding, recognition, resources, insurance — and time off to rest! #InternationalNursesDaypic.twitter.com/cWQCD95L3H — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 12, 2021

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Transport and Highways, too, expressed gratitude to nurses for leading the fight against the deadly contagion from the front.

"International Nurses Day. Gratitude to Nurses who have led our fight against COVID-19 from the front," his tweet read.

International Nurses Day

Gratitude to Nurses who have led our fight against COVID-19 from front. pic.twitter.com/1Q8ERbRxZH — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 12, 2021

Sachin Pilot, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and Congress MLA from Tonk, expressed sincere gratitude to all the nurses.

My sincere gratitude to all the nurses who have worked with such diligence, going beyond their call of duty, working tirelessly to try & save each & every life. The nation & humanity are in your debt. On this occasion of International Nurses day I #ThankYouNurses ???? pic.twitter.com/1nwHfVhzKs — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 12, 2021

"Nursing staff are the backbone of our medical system. Their care and healing touch ensures not just medical recovery but emotional well being of the patients," wrote BJP National President JP Nadda on Twitter. "They have led the fight against COVID from the front. I salute the nurses of our country on this #InternationalNursesDay."

Nursing staff are the backbone of our medical system. Their care and healing touch ensures not just medical recovery but emotional well being of the patients. They have led the fight against COVID from the front. I salute the nurses of our country on this #InternationalNursesDay — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 12, 2021

Actor Abhishek Bacchan said that nurses kept humanity above everything, working for long hours and risked their lives to protect their patients.

"This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We'll always be indebted to you all," he added in his tweet.

Here's what actor Randeep Hooda tweeted.

Thank you for doing your best to nurse humanity back to health ????????#InternationalNursesDaypic.twitter.com/IVLBv9EA9r — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 12, 2021

And here are more tweets this International Nurses Day:

On Wednesday's #InternationalNursesDay, meet some of the amazing #WomenInScience who are working tirelessly to help the world tackle & recover from #COVID19. https://t.co/omQEq6H2X8 via @UN_Womenpic.twitter.com/AIkGER5xJB — United Nations (@UN) May 12, 2021

Kerala's greatest export are our nurses. They're making their mark felt not just across our country, but around the globe as well. During this pandemic they've been toiling to save our lives. On this #InternationalNursesDay we salute each and every one of you! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 12, 2021

Thank you without you we are nothing 🙏#InternationalNursesDaypic.twitter.com/AQdnaBY2jy — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) May 12, 2021

On May 12, 1820, Florence Nightingale, an English nurse, a social reformer and a statistician who founded the key pillars of modern nursing, was born, and the day is also a celebration of her achievements and legacy. The theme for this year's International Nurses Day is Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A Vision for Future Healthcare.

Share your wishes for the nursing community this International Nurses Day in the comments.