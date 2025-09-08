International Literacy Day 2025: Date, History, Significance And Theme

International Literacy Day 2025: Observed every year on September 8 worldwide, International Literacy Day is an annual reminder about the importance of education and how literacy is a fundamental aspect of human dignity and rights. This year marks the 58th anniversary of International Literacy Day, which is intended to promote efforts to enhance literacy to build a more sustainable society.

International Literacy Day: History

International Literacy Day was established by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, during the 14th session of the UN agency's general conference. For the first time, International Literacy Day was celebrated in 1967. Its purpose is to emphasise the value of literacy to people, communities, and society, as literacy is the path to a well-educated and efficient society.

International Literacy Day: Theme

The theme for this year's International Literacy Day is "Promoting literacy in the digital era". Beyond reading and writing on paper, literacy in the digital era enables people to access, understand, evaluate, create, communicate and engage with digital content safely and appropriately.

However, for 739 million young people and adults who lack basic literacy skills, this digital shift can marginalise them further, not only from traditional literacy learning but also from the benefits of the digital age.

"Digitalisation also raises other concerns, including privacy issues, privacy, digital surveillance, reinforced biases, ethics, the risk of passive consumption, and environmental impacts," UNESCO said in a press release.

International Literacy Day: Celebrations

A global conference will take place on September 8 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, where digitilsation and its impact on literacy will be discussed. The conference will spotlight effective policies and interventions that promote literacy as a common good and a human right and as a lever for empowerment and transformation to build more inclusive, just and sustainable societies.