International Literacy Day 2025: Why It Is Celebrated On September 8, Celebration Theme

International Literacy Day 2025: Literacy-the ability to read and write-goes beyond schools and colleges. It shapes how people contribute to building a fair, peaceful, and sustainable society. Every year on September 8, International Literacy Day is observed to highlight literacy as a human right and the foundation of a literate world.

International Literacy Day 2025: Celebration Theme

For 2025, UNESCO has announced the theme "Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era". The theme reflects how digitalization is transforming the way we learn, work, and live. With education becoming more accessible online, the goal is to recognize literacy as both a "common good" and a human right, essential for sustainable development.

A special conference on this theme will be held today at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, focusing on both the opportunities and challenges of digitalization in literacy.

Why International Literacy Day Is Celebrated On September 8

In 1965, UNESCO organized a World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy in Tehran, Iran, from September 8 to 19. The outcome of this event led to the official declaration of September 8 as International Literacy Day.

Despite global progress, over 700 million youths and adults still lack basic literacy skills as of 2024, reminding us that the journey toward universal literacy which includes people having broader knowledge, skills, values, attitudes, and behaviours, is far from over.