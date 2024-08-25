International Dog Day: Date, History And Significance

International Dog Day is observed across the world on August 26.

Humans and dogs have always been best friends. Dogs have the power to brighten our terrible days with their incessant tail wagging and rolling around on the floor begging for belly rubs. There is no doubt that they make for loyal companions and in this age of social media, an adorable video of a puppy is all you need to watch at the end of a long day. Dogs are said to be able to perceive emotions even though they may not be able to communicate with us through language. International Dog Day, observed across the world on August 26, is a special day to celebrate our canine friends and raise awareness about their needs.

History

International Dog Day was first celebrated in 2004 by animal welfare activist and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige. Ms Paige chose the date of August 26 in particular as it was on this date that the activist's family adopted their first dog "Sheltie" from the local animal shelter. Ms Colleen was 10 when the family welcomed Sheltie into their fold.

Significance

The day was officially adopted in 2013 into the New York State Legislation. It aims to draw attention to the fact that dogs must be rescued from unsustainable living situations. In addition to promoting dog adoption, International Dog Day honours all indigenous and pedigree dog breeds. Emphasis is also laid on discouraging the purchase of dogs from unethical backyard breeders and puppy mills, focussing instead on adoption from rescue homes.

The official website of the event said, "Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort."

"Dogs put their lives on the line every day - protecting our families and homes, for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and helping to locate and rescue victims of accidents and tragedy," it added.