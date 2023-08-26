Top 5 Movies To Watch With Your Furry Friends This International Dog Day

Dogs and humans have long been the best companions. With their constant wagging of the tail to rolling on the floor asking for belly rubs, pooches have the ability to turn around our bad day. While they may not understand our language, dogs still convey feelings and are believed to have the power to sense emotions.

International Dog Day is celebrated across the world on August 26 to honour this special bond we share with our loyal four-legged friend.

This International Dog Day definitely calls for something special for our dog. And, what can be more enjoyable than watching a movie together with your furry companion? So here are five movies to watch on International Dog Day 2023.

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians is undoubtedly one of the most iconic dog movies we all have watched. It tells the tale of a litter of Dalmatian puppies who manage to foil the evil plan of a fashion designer who wants to steal them to make a fur coat.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

Hachi: A Dog's Tale showcases the unique bond between a college professor and an abandoned dog named Akita. The story is based on a Japanese tale about a loyal dog, Hachiko, who would accompany his master to the train station every day and also greet him after work. One day, the master dies at work and doesn't return. However, Hachiko still continues to return to the same spot until the day he dies.

Bolt (2008)

The movie will take you through the thrilling journey of a canine superstar, Bolt, who believes that his powers are real. One day, he sets out along with a cat and hamster to save his co-star.

Benji (2018)

This film follows the story of an adorable pooch named Benji who befriends two school kids. When the kids get kidnapped by robbers, Benji doesn't think twice before rushing to their rescue.

Show dogs (2018)

If you want to have a good time laughing with your dog, this is the movie you should add to your watch list. Max, a solitary Rottweiler police dog, goes undercover as a contestant at a dog show with his human partner to avert a mishap.