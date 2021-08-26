International Dog Day: 7 Bollywood Celebs And Their 4-Legged Friends

International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor with her pet dog, Shyloh.

Highlights International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 every year

International Dog Day was founded in 2004

Here's a look at 7 celebs and their furry friends

Want a special day to spoil your pet pooch with love? Well, that is what the International Dog Day is for. It is annually celebrated on August 26. The day was founded in 2004 and was officially adopted in 2013 into the New York State Legislation. It aims to focus on how dogs need to be rescued from unsustainable living conditions. International Dog Day also encourages dog adoption and celebrates all indigenous and pedigree breeds of dogs. Let us mark this day by looking at some of the adorable four-legged friends that live with our favourite Bollywood celebrities.

International Dog Day 2021: Here is a list of 7 celebrities who are inseparable from their pet pooches:

Farah Khan

The Bollywood director is a force to reckon with. But when it comes to her adorable pet Smoochy, she is more of a doting mother than a boss lady. Look at how adorable Smoochy looks even as it steals Farah's scrunchie.

Shraddha Kapoor

We are all in love with Shraddha Kapoor's pet best friend Shyloh. The actress recently celebrated the dog's 10th birthday. As is evident from her social media posts, she is often seen spending quiet time with her four-legged bestie.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are a power couple and there are no two ways about this. But when their pet pooch comes into their Instagram-worthy frame, it steals the show effortlessly. Look at how cute it gets when the three of them chill together.

Twinkle Khanna

You thought Twinkle Khanna was only obsessed with her books? Not at all. Her pet Cleo often stays by her side, especially if she has a plate of cookies to offer. She also had a beagle named Alex.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's Oscar can win anyone's heart. The pet pooch often appears on the actor's Instagram page and we simply love the captions that Sidharth puts up along with their fun photos.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat's love for his pet Drogo has led to a separate Instagram account dedicated just for the cute doggo. The actor recently celebrated the husky's birthday and we can't describe how cute these two look together.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is the mother of four pets and they are all adorable. And, Bella and Goku, her dogs, are all things cute and their pictures are proof. Here's a sneak peek of her golden retriever Bella.

Aren't all these dogs super adorable? We simply love the way Bollywood stars shower so much love over their pets. On International Dog Day, give your pet pooch some quality time and spoil it with your love like your favourite stars do.