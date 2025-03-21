"I Love Dogs, But...": Delhi Man Slams People Who Feed Street Dogs, Internet Divided

A Delhi man's social media post on street dog lovers and their feeding habits has ignited a heated discussion online. Taking to Reddit, user 'PuffcornSucks', urged dog lovers to stop feeding street dogs, unless "adopting" them is not the aim. "I love dogs, but dog lovers can be the worst people," he wrote while sharing an incident which seemingly triggered him to go on a rant against dog lovers. In his post, titled "I absolutely despise dog lovers", the user claimed that his house help was recently bitten by a street dog right in front of his house. He blamed his neighbour's feeding habit behind the accident.

"If you love dogs, ADOPT THEM! Don't feed them if you have no intention of adopting," the user wrote. "Today, my maid was bitten by a stray dog that my neighbor had been feeding. That neighbor, who didn't even bother to take the dog to a park or outside the society, just fed it right outside our door. As a result, the dog bit my maid when she was on her way out," he shared.

The man also claimed that this wasn't the first time that such an incident took place because of feeding stray dogs. "She and other housemaids/delivery people have been bitten before, and one woman even died because of it!" the user wrote.

"My maid has five children and a husband. Who will feed them? You? Do you know the mortality rate of rabies? Even after vaccination, rabies is still fatal!" the post further read. "The way I see it: If you have to feed a dog, don't do so in your own building where it can bite anyone it doesn't know. Feed the dogs outside the society, away from where people live. Please, stop feeding stray dogs. They are carriers of disease and a nuisance. They may bite someone one day, and you won't even realize the harm you've caused," it added.

Since being shared, the Reddit post has triggered a heated discussion online. While some users agreed with the original poster, others suggested to instead blame the authorities for not taking care of the strays.

"Yeah this is rampant in Delhi. They think they are dog and animal lovers and are living on some high moral ground, but actually they are full of shitt. In the neighborhood block, there are 3 dogs who barks on every passerby along block main road. They have already bitten 2 kids and a man. They have clothes on and they are fed by some lady there . Idiot dog lover," wrote one user.

"Instead of pointing out to the govt. where funds are actually allocated to neuter and take care of street animals, you are pointing in the wrong direction. Ik individuals can be annoying, but dogs and other street animals have as much right on the land and it is illegal to remove them from that area because they belong there too. You can contact authorities to neuter them or the person feeding the dogs to do so," suggested another.