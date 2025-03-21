Gen Z Manager's Reason For Rejecting Paid Time-Off Requests Praised Online

A US-based GenZ manager is being praised online after revealing her unconventional take on paid time off (PTO). According to Newsweek, Elizabeth Beggs, from Virginia, is a director of client relations for a packaging distribution company managing a five-person team. She is being applauded online after revealing that she rejects paid time-off requests for serious emergencies, such as medical issues or family crises - claiming that employees shouldn't have to waste valuable vacation time on life-changing events.

Speaking to Newsweek, the 28-year-old explained that her leadership philosophy revolves around understanding and accommodating her team's individual needs. "My team is very motivated and only takes time when they need to. I also do not consider anything crazy because if it is important to my team, it is important to me," she said.

Ms Beggs described her leadership style as "servant leadership". "I always make it clear in hiring that communication is key. Let me know what you need from me and how I can support you, but do not abuse my trust, or it will be gone. There is a strong difference between a leader and a manager," she told the outlet.

The 28-year-old's approach to time-off requests stands out. She believes PTO should be reserved for vacations and not for life-altering events. She explained that her staff have previously submitted leave requests for various reasons, including medical emergencies. She rejects the requests in those instances and tells them not to worry about work or using their time off.

In a video viral on TikTok, she reportedly shared how she once refused to deduct PTO from an employee who was experiencing a miscarriage. "I had a rep text me and she said, 'Hey, I think I'm miscarrying, I need to cancel... how do I submit time off?'" she recalled. Instead of making her use PTO, Ms Beggs told her, "Girl, go to the doctor, we're not submitting time off for that!"

Her approach extends beyond medical emergencies. She once even allowed an employee, without requiring PTO, to take a half-day to celebrate their wedding anniversary with their wife because they hadn't "really connected for a while after having kids".

For Ms Beggs, the focus is on getting the work done rather than the time it takes to complete it. She wants her team to remember the importance of work-life balance, she said.

"If any of these triggered anyone you probably need to reevaluate how you run your team as a manager," Ms Beggs stated.

This unconventional approach has been widely praised online. "I guarantee your employees would go to war for you...the best boss ever!" wrote one user. "When you care about your employees, they take care of you!" commented another.