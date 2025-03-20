Company Tells Employees Always To Answer Boss's Calls- Even In Silent Mode. Internet Reacts

A company recently instructed its employees to ensure they never miss calls or messages from their managers—even if their phones were on silent or in Focus Mode. A viral Reddit post revealed the detailed instructions, sparking outrage and humorous reactions online.

According to the post, the company first asked employees to add their managers to the 'Emergency Bypass' feature on iPhones, which allows calls and messages to come through even when the device is on silent. The second set of instructions outlined how to enable VIP alerts on Apple Watch, while the third directed employees to add managers and supervisors to the 'Allowed Callers' list under Focus Mode.

The company justified these measures by stating that they were necessary to ensure urgent messages from leadership were received at all times. However, a second reason listed in the email sparked even more frustration: "Since the company pays for your phone service, calls from leadership must always come through, even in Focus Mode."

Reddit users quickly responded with sarcastic responses and ways to "get back" at the company. One suggested calling managers at 3:00 a.m. to ask, "Would you still hire me if I were a worm?" Another wrote, "If the job is 24/7 on call, they better pay you for that time.

Others pointed out that being on-call should come with additional compensation. "If the company provides the phone, fine. But it stays off after work hours," one user wrote. Another added, "I'm happy to take an emergency call from colleagues if they are in danger or are stuck and are out at night, and honestly even an out of hours call if it's a "how do I do that thing?" call. However, anything from my boss will be ignored."

The post resonated with many, highlighting the ongoing debate about work-life boundaries in an era of constant connectivity.