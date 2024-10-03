'Aliens Have Landed': Social Media Reacts To Dogs Meeting Robot Counterpart

The video has evoked mixed responses from dog lovers.

Dog robots are increasingly becoming a familiar sight, with military forces deploying them on battlefields and households utilising them for everyday tasks. Recently, a video of a dog robot roaming freely in a park has gone viral, capturing the attention of pet lovers across social media platforms.

The clip showcases the reactions of real dogs during their routine walks, highlighting their bewilderment as the robotic canine enters the scene. It begins with a chihuahua running towards the robot, only to be startled by the mechanical newcomer. The robo-dog then pursues a border collie, who firmly declines any friendship with the machine.

X user @gunsnrosesgirl3 shared the video with the caption, "Dogs respond to a robot dog," and it has since garnered over 10.5 million views, sparking a wave of reactions among viewers.

The video has evoked mixed responses from dog lovers. One user commented, "Very pro-science and engineering, but these are the kind of things that shouldn't exist, and that opinion did not come lightly to me." Another remarked, "Well... I'm sorry to say, but like the dogs, I too find it disturbing and wrong... Not that fond of robots."

A third user noted, "Dogs can quickly sense that it has no soul," while another quipped, "The aliens have landed."

One viewer expressed their fascination, stating, "It's amazing to watch dogs interact with robots! Their natural curiosity and playful instincts are on display as they approach these companion robots. It's incredible to watch them engage in play, as if trying to figure out if a new 'friend' has come to play with them or if it's just a curious thing. This interaction raises intriguing questions about how animals perceive technology and their ability to adapt to new experiences. 🐾 What do you think? Are these robot dogs paving the way for the future of pet companionship?"

Conversely, another user cautioned, "Doesn't that speak volumes as to why technology like this shouldn't be mainstream?"

As robo-dogs become more integrated into daily life, the debate around their role in human and animal interaction continues to unfold, leaving many to think about the implications of this technological evolution.