Watch: Army Dogs Join Yoga Day Celebrations At Indo-Pak Border

As security force personnel across the country's came together to perform yoga asanas while stationed at difficult terrain like deserts, snowy mountains and sea, their dog squads also joined in practising the ancient Indian practice.

In videos released by security forces - that have now gone viral on social media - dogs that are part of armed forces as well as rescue teams were seen performing yoga asanas to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day. The canine guards that usually performs tasks like patrolling, tracking, rescue operations as well as detection of explosives were today seen showing their agility on the yoga mat.

#YogaDay2024 | Indian Army's dog squad imitates yoga postures done by their trainers on International Yoga Day.



📍 Akhnoor, Jammu pic.twitter.com/ey355tRI8x — NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2024

In a video shared by the Indian army, two Labrador dogs joined a group of soldiers at Jammu near the Line Of Control (LOC) of the Indo-Pak border. The two dogs took position at the front of the group and followed instructions by their trainer, moving along with the group's changing postures.

As the group joined hands to begin yoga, the two canines followed suit and swiftly got on their hind legs, joining their paws. In another video released by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Jimmy, an Indian pariah dog, performs yoga along with the 13th battalion of the relief force.

Udhampur, J&K: Jimmy, an Indian pariah dog, trained by NDRF, performs Yoga on International Yoga Day.#YogaDay2024 | (Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/z8YwAeP9Tx — NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2024

Positioned on a yoga mat of his own, the canine sits next to its trainer awaiting his signal to join the yoga session. With a quick movement of his arm, the trainer give the dog a signal and it gets up on its hind legs. Moments later, it lies on its side as the rescue personnel get on their knees to perform another asana.