Influencer's Video On How To Trick A Man Into Paying Bill Sparks Debate On Gender Discrimination

The video has sparked a debate over gender discrimination

A viral video featuring an influencer's guide on how to trick a man into paying your bills has ignited a fiery debate online, surrounding gender discrimination and the potential harm caused by such misleading content. The clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user Ruchi Kokcha on Monday. It begins with a voiceover in the background in which the woman tries to teach how to capture the attention of a male in a club, keep him engaged by ignoring him and eventually enticing him into footing the bill.

Sharing the video, Ms Kokcha wrote, "This is Priyanka Tyagi, a social media influencer with 1M followers on Insta. She is giving a tutorial on how to trick a guy into falling for you just to pay your bills. The reel has 4.3 million views".

She also remarked, "Imagine the outrage If a guy talks about doing this kind of a thing. Our law has so many provisions for women who can slap numerous cases on a man who tries to do such a thing but none for such women who dupe men off their money by giving them false relationship hopes. Time for equal laws?"

Since being shared, Ms Kokcha's post has amassed more than 518,000 views. In the comments section, users pointed out how misleading the reel was.

"Feminists don't outrage on such reels. If a male influencer made a reel on how to use a woman and then dump her, he would have been completely cancelled. Especially if he said in India because such girls are..... Not dil lagane ke liye," wrote one user.

"This reel is horrible. It there's already a genre of reels called "pick up artists" or "negging 101" Horrible people from both genders make content unfortunately But what has law got to do with this? They're making content. It's content but what exactly are you expecting here?" expressed a second user.

"For all the commentators who think that this really was just a joke let me tell you that the question is not that this really a joke or not the question is why she was able to post such a reel on Instagram even if it is a joke mocking men and trapping them into paying your bill," commented a third. "True, everyone defending her saying "it's comedy" ..Imagine if men made this, same people be like "some things are not for joking," added another.

However, some users pointed out that the reel was a joke. "Take this as humour . She is just posting these things for fun sake and it's really funny," wrote one user.