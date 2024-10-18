Influencer Sparks Outrage In Japan By Using Sacred Shinto Gate For Workout Video

In the now-deleted video, she performed pull-ups and leg movements.

In order to create new content and gain more views from their followers, social media influencers are going way too far in their daily activities, and this is occasionally hurting people's religious sentiments.

Recently, a Chilean gymnast and social media influencer, Maria del Mar 'Marimar' Perez Banus, has caused massive outrage in Japan for using a sacred symbol to create physical workout video. She recorded the video and also uploaded it to her accounts on the different social media platforms.

In the video, which she initially uploaded to her Instagram account and then deleted following the controversy-although it went viral on other social networks-the young woman can be seen using a Torii as a bar to do pull-ups.

Watch video here:

Torii, although at first glance they appear to be simple structures, are a sacred gate or traditional arch that is usually placed at the entrance of Shinto shrines to mark the border between profane and sacred ground. The presence of a torii at the entrance is usually the simplest way to identify Shinto shrines.

Perez held onto the symbol and performed leg movements to the beat of DJ Casper's song 'Cha Cha Slide.'

The video has now been deleted from the couple's combined Instagram account; however, it has had over 40 million views after being shared on X/Twitter.

More than 3,000 comments slammed the tourists, calling them "vulgar and uneducated," "disrespectful," and "attention seekers." The former gymnasts apologised in a video posted on Tuesday (15 October) to their followers.

"I want to apologise for my actions in Japan. I didn't mean to be rude. I'm really sorry for what I did without thinking. Please no messages or comments. Thank you," the inluencer said.